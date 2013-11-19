Tablecloths for Less Offers Major Discounts

Orange County, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- For those hosting a Thanksgiving dinner or larger seasonal company event TableclothsForLess.com have published some great Thanksgiving dinner and holiday party ideas on their website that will help make your special occasion an outstanding success this holiday season.



Shoppers who are looking to replace their table linens are encouraged to take a look at Tablecloths For Less. This popular online store is currently offering discounts on high quality table linens in over 30 colors. Site visitors can get table linen deals on Facebook by clicking “like” button on the stores facebook page, some of the offers are exclusive to facebook.



TableclothsForLess.com Free Fabric Swatches



Amongst the many different discounts, they offer free samples of their fabric. The swatches are available in black, beige, baby blue, burgundy, lemon, ivory, green, white, gold, red, rose royal blue and many other colors. The free swatches will help individuals make a more informed decision on which fabric color they should choose for their special event.



Tablecloths for Less is also currently offering discounts on their banquet linens. Individuals who are interested in learning about the discount banquet linens can visit the site, simply enter their email address and have the discount codes delivered directly to their inbox.



With Thanksgiving and Christmas right around the corner, there has never been a better time to purchase a beautiful tablecloth for that special meal, it can also be used as a great inexpensive gift at Christmas.



About Tablecloths for Less

Tablecloths for Less is an online store that offers high quality tablecloths, runners, etc at an affordable price. They have a collection of wholesale wedding table linens, napkins, fitted tablecloths, runners and restaurant table linen.



Company Contact : J. Cook

Company Email: customer.service@tableclothsforless.com

Company Phone : 1-949-800-6968