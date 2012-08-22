Tablelamps2go Launch New eCommerce Website

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- As anyone who has ever tried reading or working in a room that was too dark knows quite well, proper lighting is incredibly important. Well-placed lamps are some of the most necessary accessories a home can have. Besides adding much-needed light to different rooms, they can also help accent certain pieces of furniture or artwork while providing a beautiful touch throughout the home.



In an effort to bring their customers the best in lighting and electrical accessories, Tablelamps2go, the UK’s premier lighting retailer, just launched a new eCommerce website. The site sells a fantastic range of high quality and attractive lights and lighting products. The company features table and desk lamps, ceiling lights, wall lights, sockets and switches, and much more.



“At tablelamps2go we have lighting for every part of your home,” an article on the website said.



“Lighting and electrical accessories can be the final touches to turn your house into a home. If you looking something special or pure function, you’ve no need to look further. All our products are of the highest quality and are excellent value.”



Using the new eCommerce website is easy; customers who are looking for high quality and reasonably-priced lighting are welcome to visit the site and take their time browsing through the enormous selection of lights and accessories.



Category tabs located at the top of the home page will help people find the specific type of lighting they are looking for quickly—choices include table lamps, desk lamps, ceiling lights, bathroom lights and more. Clicking on any of the tabs will take customers to a page that is devoted to that particular type of lighting.



For example, selecting “Ceiling Lights” brings up a page with a plethora of aesthetically-pleasing choices including chandeliers, pendants, modern ceiling lights and spotlights.



Each lamp and light is accompanied by a full colour photo as well as detailed information about its dimensions and what type of bulb it requires.



Speaking of bulbs, they are included at no extra cost in every order. As a bonus, orders over £95 will ship for free throughout the UK mainland. The new eCommerce site also has sections devoted to special offers as well as the latest products. Interested customers may submit their email address to receive a free newsletter that will keep them up-to-date on the company’s products and sales.



About Tablelamps2go

Tablelamps2go are the UK's premier lighting retailer stocking a fantastic range of home and outdoor lighting. All of the products are available to both trade customers and the public and are available to buy in-store or online. For more information, please visit http://www.tablelamps2go.co.uk