Tables N' Chairs Extends Product Line to Include Dakota Wave Lobby Furniture

Tomball, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- The chief executive officer at Tables N’ Chairs today announced the company is now offering Dakota Wave lobby furniture manufactured by Wooden Mallet and National Public Seating. The new products include lobby benches, chairs with and without arms and coffee tables all of which come in a variety of colors and styles.



The company’s new products are perfect for an office lobby, office waiting room, or medical reception area. The chairs range from solid oak to metal frames upholstered or poly style. The coffee and end tables may be ordered with or without a built-in magazine rack which is a plus for offices that have a lot of extra room that needs to be filled in.



National Public Seating is one of America’s leading manufacturers of office furniture. The company’s products are sold on hundreds of websites throughout the world many of which are extremely popular with American consumers. The chief executive officer at Tables N’ Chairs said, “We are excited to be able offer our customers Dakota Wave lobby furniture because it fits in nicely with our current merchandise.”



“I highly recommend Tables N’ Chairs. I am an interior designer for offices and I’ve been using them for a few years now. I’ve never had any major problems with any of my orders and the company’s customer service department is very responsive. They always answer my emails quickly and politely and I’ve found them to be very professional.” Andrea Hamilton, Hamilton Interiors



Dakota Wave products are pre-finished before assembly to ensure an even finish in all nooks and crannies and a better protected product so they last longer. The company uses only solid red oak sides and frames on all Dakota Wave products which is why they are incredibly durable. And they are affordable because Wooden Mallet invests in production technology which helps keep product handling to a minimum which in turn keeps prices down.



About Tables N’ Chairs, Inc.

Tables N’ Chairs, Inc. is an independent non stocking distributor of commercial furniture and other business related products. Since 2001, TNC has been servicing churches, schools, country clubs, restaurants, hotels, resorts, government installations, camps, and a never ending variety of general business locations across the US. We also celebrate our customers in Brazil, The Caribbean, Mexico, Japan and Africa.