Tables N Chairs Improves Online Showroom for Clients

Herndon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Tables N Chairs, Inc., a leading distributor of top furniture brands for businesses, non-profit organizations and other commercial establishments in the United States, improves its online showroom to give its clients and prospective customers better shopping experience and ordering process. It now displays thousands of affordable furniture that are suitable for practically all types of businesses and establishments.



Tables N Chairs provides a more practical way of choosing table and chair products of all price ranges and sizes. Instead of visiting warehouse furniture, the company’s website utilizes an easy-viewing-and-buying system to allow clients to simply choose and order products. Since its opening in 2001, the company has been catering to business-only clients that cover restaurants, country clubs, resorts, hotels, clubs, as well as offices, schools, churches and events establishments. Its B2B operation has kept its reputation on the pedestal within the business circle. It has clients across the whole United States and reaches Mexico, Brazil, Africa and Japan.



Table N Chairs currently has 550 models of tables alone. With more than 350 folding table models ready for dispatch, clients can choose from various materials and finishes. Popular material choices include plastic that comes in three grade levels, aircraft-quality aluminum, bare plywood top, plywood core laminate and particle board core. Because 55 sizes are available, clients will never run out of choices.The bestselling table designs and sizes are picnic tables, flip top tables, adjustable tables, quick break down trade show tables and cafeteria tables.



Correll, emu Contract and National Public Seating, cheap modern furniture brands of chairs that are ideal for businesses, are popular choices of stackable chairs. Complete table and chair sets that are elegant for hotel use are also aplenty, so there is no need to check other modern furniture stores. Patio sets can also be bought from Table N Chairs.