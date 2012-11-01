Tables N' Chairs Now Offering Outdoor EMU Chairs Made in Italy

Tomball, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- A media representative for the extremely popular Tables N’ Chairs online retailer today announced the company is now offering outdoor EMU chairs which are manufactured in Italy. The company is currently offering four different models all of which are perfect for outdoor lobbies, patios and private areas in office buildings and homes.



Tables N’ Chairs has set the standard for high style, high quality contemporary office and home furnishings. The new EMU chairs are reasonably priced and come in a variety of styles which include antique iron, aluminum, black finish and antique bronze. The chairs are sold in multiples of four which helps home owners and office managers save money by ordering in bulk.



One of the principals at Tables N’ Chairs said, “We’re very excited to be able to offer EMU chairs from Italy because they are incredibly durable and will last for years.” The EMU chairs also come in a variety of colors which ensures every customer will find a chair that fits well with their decoration theme.



“I’ve been buying my tables and chairs from Tables N’ Chairs for a couple of years now and I’ve never had a problem with any of their products. I still have the very first chairs I bought from them and they still look new. I highly recommend the company to anyone who needs to furnish an office.” – Gerald Huston



In addition to EMU chairs, the company also offers metal chairs, folding plastic chairs, metal folding chairs with fabric or vinyl upholstery and folding chairs that are part of the National Public Seating’s “Body Builder” series which hold 480 pounds easily. The Body Builder series are one of the company’s best-selling products which is why those models are well priced.



Homeowners and building managers that need to furnish an entire room will find the company also offers stools and benches, podiums and lecterns and stages and choral risers. The company’s website features all their products along with shipping information so buyers know exactly what they’re getting without any surprises.



About Tables N Chairs, Inc.

Tables N Chairs, Inc. is an independent non stocking distributor of commercial furniture and other business related products. Since 2001, TNC has been servicing churches, schools, country clubs, restaurants, hotels, resorts, government installations, camps, and a never ending variety of general business locations across the US. We also celebrate our customers in Brazil, The Caribbean, Mexico, Japan and Africa.