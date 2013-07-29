Tables N Chairs Now Open to Serve the General Public

Parkland, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Established in 2001, Tables N Chairs, Inc. is a commercial furniture distributor. Since the company was built, this furniture warehouse was only catering to B2B clients. With the new website setup however, Tables N Chairs now opens its business and is ready to bring high quality products, excellent service, and affordable furniture to the general public.



From B2B to B2C

TNC focused on making business with schools, country clubs, churches, hotels, restaurants, resorts, camps, government installations and other general business locations throughout the United States. Outside the country, Tables N Chairs has clients in Japan, Brazil, Mexico, The Caribbean and Africa. They offer anything from folding chairs and tables to portable chairs, stack chairs to cafe tables, lecterns to outdoor furniture. But more than just providing these much needed products, TNC fulfills their B2B clients' requirements with excellent service.



Changes are being made, however. After several years of proving reliability among the B2B clientele, TNC is ready to take over the B2C market. The company has already set up a website that marks their readiness to take on this new challenge of servicing the general public. As the company has managed to provide quality modern furniture to their business clients, TNC promises to deliver the same to the new demographic.



What makes TNC different from other modern furniture stores is the attention the company pays to old fashioned service. TNC is known for their timely response, quick turn-around in providing formal quotations upon request and their extensive product knowledge. More importantly, clients do not feel any sales pressure. TNC provides the best pricing on their best quality products and let their clients come to them.



Tables N Chairs plans to use the same tactic for capturing their new demographic. Interested parties can proceed to the company's website for a complete list of high quality but cheap modern furniture.