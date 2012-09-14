Transparency Market Research Add New “Tablet Market and Smartphones Market: Global Database & Forecast (2010 – 2015)” Market research report To It’s a Database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research “Tablet Market and Smartphones Market: Global Database & Forecast (2010 – 2015)”, Global Tablet sales to end users reached 67.0 million units in 2011 and is expected to reach 248.6 million units by the end of 2015, growing at a CAGR of 38.8% from 2011 to 2015. Asia – Pacific (including Japan) is expected to enjoy the highest share of overall global shipments and end user sales of Tablets at 36.1% and 35.3% respectively in 2015.
In 2011, Smartphone sales to end users reached 469.9 million units, registering a growth of 66.7% over 2010 sales of 282.0 million units. The Smartphone sales to end user are expected to reach 1,048.0 million units by 2015 with Asia – Pacific accounting for the largest market share at 39.5%. Asia Pacific is also expected to enjoy the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 36.3% from 2010 to 2015.
The Tablet sales to end user increased by 276.5% in 2011 from 17.8 million units sold to end users in 2010. Globally, the installed base of Tablet devices have reached 81.2 million units in 2011 and expected to reach 388.8 million units by the end of 2015. This represents approximately 45% replacement/loss rate by the same year.
Form factor plays crucial role in adoption of Tablet devices. Our research indicates that consumer purchased the largest number of Tablet devices with screen size ranging 8 Inch and 10 Inch; whereas devices weighed between 450g and 900g (1 lb – 2 lbs) had the highest share of overall sales of tablet devices. Consumer segment is the largest adopter of media Tablet devices, while business users prefer communicators. Media Tablets is expected to remain the largest Tablet device segment with over 60% sales share in 2015, while hybrid segment will account for more than one-fourth of the sales in the same year.
Smartphones are becoming more ubiquitous communication devices among all user segments with almost 75% of smartphone consumer (individual) subscriber use their smartphones for personal as well as business purposes. Moreover, 65% of global SMBs now allow employee owned smartphone for official use. This acted as the strong booster for Smartphone market growth. The smartphones market grew by 66.7% during last year and sales reached to 469.9 million units in 2011. Smartphone sale in 4Q2011 alone crossed the combined sales of all the four quarters of 2008. This leap in sales came on account of consumer as well as enterprise adoption of iPhone 4S, which posted 36.1 million units sales to end user in Q42011 alone.
This extensive database report covers quarterly sales to end users, installed base, revenue, ASP from 2009 to 2011 and forecast till 2015 for Tablets and Smartphones based on following segmentation.
Tablet Market Segmentation
By Operating System
iOS
Android
Windows
Blackberry Tablet OS (QNX)
By Vendors
Apple
Samsung
HTC
Dell
RIM
Amazon
Motorola
By Form Factors
Weight
Width
Length
Display Screen Size
Thickness (depth)
Users
Business liable
Consumer liable
Personal Only
Personal and Business
Usability
Media Tab
Communicators
Hybrid
Geography
North America
Europe
Asia – Pacific (including Japan)
ROW
Smartphones Market Segmentation
By Operating System
Symbian
iOS
Android
Windows Mobile
Blackberry OS
Bada
By Vendors
Nokia
Apple
Samsung
HTC
RIM
By Form Factors
Weight
Width
Length
Display Screen Size
Thickness (depth)
Users
Business liable
Consumer liable
Personal Only
Personal and Business
Usability
Media Tab
Communicators
Hybrid
Geography
North America
Europe
Asia – Pacific (including Japan)
ROW
Input Type
Touchscreen
Keyboard
Keypad
