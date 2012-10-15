Tablet Nation Announces Editors Choice Awards - Features Best Tablet for Android, Kids

Chestnut, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- Tabletnation.com, a popular tablet review and comparison website has announced its semi-annual Editor Choice Awards. Best tablet for android, kids, cheapest price and 7 inch screen were awarded based on criteria such as design, computing power, battery life, graphics, cost, camera etc.



The media spokesperson of tabletnation.com, William Bidwell, was asked what the motive of their website is and how they review various tablets, “Tablet Nation over the past 2 years has reviewed many tablets to guide the general public in making a sound decision when purchasing their tablets. The experts at Tablet Nation review every aspect of each tablet and give their suggestions.”



Tablenation.com awarded the best Android Tablet to ‘ASUS Transformer Pad Infinity’. This award was also given to another Asus tablet, ASUS Eee Pad Transformer Prime, in the first half of 2012. According to the site, Asus Transformer Pad Infinity is by far the best Android Tablet and no other tablet comes near it. Fastest processor for a tablet, Super IPS+ display with 1920 x 1200 resolution and the ability to turn the tablet into notebook with an optional keyboard dock makes the tablet the best Android Tablet for the second half of 2012, says the review.



The ‘Fuhu Nabi 2’ was awarded the best tablet for kids. The review states that features such as kid-friendly rubber case, protective bumper, Tegra 3 quad-core processor, kid friendly interface, parental control and HD gaming made the tablet standout from the rest.



The latest tablet from Nexus series, ‘Google Nexus 7’ was awarded the best 7 inch tablet for the second half of 2012. According to the review, Google Nexus 7 is a pure Android tablet and was the winner due to its Tegra 3 processor, 1280 x 800 resolution, and exceptional gaming and 3D performance.



The award for best cheap tablet was given to ‘Amazon Kindle Fire HD 8.9’. Features such as amazing 8.9” screen, 1920 x 1200 resolution and anti-glare technology gave the tables the award of best budget tablet, says the review.



