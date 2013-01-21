Tablet Nation Publishes Reviews of Popular Tablets of January 2013, Upgrades Its Comparison Tool

Chestnut, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Tablet Nation, a company that is dedicated in providing reviews of various tablets, has published reviews on tablets released in this New Year. The company stated that 2012 was a record breaking year for tablets and 2013 will be see many new tablets offering the latest technological advances. The company has gained immense popularity for its comprehensive reviews and for its innovative comparison tool which displays the lowest possible available prices of new, used and refurbished tablets.



The media spokesperson of Tablet Nation, Mr. William Bidwell quoted on the previous year’s success and future possibilities of tablets, “Tablets were a huge hit in 2012 which is of no surprise as many technological industries are concentrating on reducing the size of their devices. In the beginning of 2012, tablets were fairly new and companies were still in the experimental phases. However, after realizing the potential of this product the second half of 2012 really showcased the true potential of tablets. We started seeing high powered tablets with exceptional display quality and more importantly they were offered at affordable prices. 2013 will see further increase in the sales as the tablet industry is becoming highly competitive. Tablet Nation will update its visitors by providing reviews on the latest releases.”



The company also provides awards called as the Editor’s Choice Best Tablet in five different categories. The awards in these five categories – Best Android Tablet, Best Windows Tablet, Best 7-inch Tablet, Best Cheap Tablet and Best tablet for kids are released semi-annually with description of the features that made the tablet stood out amongst others in their category.



Mr. Bidwell further quoted on the upgrades in their tablet comparison tool, “Our comparison tool was created to help customers decide on which tablet will be most ideal to them. Other than comparing the features of each tablet, we also compare tablets prices and availability which are updated every hour. Now our visitors can also compare the prices of used and refurbished tablets which we are also updating hourly. The comparison tool is highly recommended to not only distinguish between the various products but also to identify who is offering the specific tablet at the lowest price.”



About Tablet Nation

