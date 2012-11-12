Tablet Nation Upgrades Its Tablet Comparison Tool for the Holiday Season, Updates Prices Hourly

Chestnut, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- In an effort to help gift buyers make an informed decision this holiday season, Tablet Nation has upgraded its tablet comparison tool and has added reviews of latest tablets. An innovative comparison tool which allows a user to compare 4 tablets at a time compares nearly every feature of each tablet including the price which is updated hourly. Other than the comparison tool, the company also provides independent reviews of each tablet and awards tablets semi-annually in 5 categories - Best Android, Best 7 inch, Best Windows, Best Cheap and Best Tablet for Kids.



The media spokesperson of Tablet Nation, Mr. Bidwell quoted on the latest comparison tool, “With the upcoming holiday season in mind, we wanted to create a comparison tool that will help people decide which tablets to buy as gifts. So, we upgraded our tool and added a few more features to it, including the updated prices. The updated prices will show not only new tablets, but used and refurbished as well, to help buyers get the absolute cheapest price. The cheapest price will be hunted every hour by our professionals and will be listed in the tablet comparison tool and tablet review section. If the users do not want to compare the various tablets then our semi-annual Best Tablet awards can also help in making a decision.”



The best Windows tablet was given to ASUS VivoTab RT. The hybrid tablet which can be converted into a notebook by attaching a keyboard dock has been praised for its Quad-core Tegra 3 processor and apps such as Windows Office 2013, finds the review. The 10.1 inch tablet comes with a 8 mp rear and 2 mp front camera. The review also commends its battery life of 9.5 hrs which can be extended to 16 hours if keyboard dock is used, since the keyboard dock itself has an additional battery.



The best Android tablet was given to another product of ASUS, the Transformer Pad Infinity. The review informs that this tablet is also a hybrid and has the latest processor Quad-core Tegra 3 as well. The tablet’s Super IPS+ display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 has been complimented by Tablet Nation.



