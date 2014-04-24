Tablets Market in Western Europe: Global Hope, Hype and Strategies Emerging Opportunities, Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Research Report On Tablets In Western Europe - Market Opportunities And Operator Business Models Research Industry" 2014 - 2019



Tablets in Western Europe: Market Opportunities and Operator Business Models,' a Telecom Insider Report by Pyramid Research, examines demand and operator business models for tablets in the region. Derived from insights from industry players, the report provides an analysis of the Western European tablet OS market, the features available in each price band, demand for cellular versus Wi-Fi-enabled tablets, and a five-year forecast for tablet sales, globally and by region. It also reviews the role of mobile operators in the tablet value chain, especially in tablet distribution, and examines tablet portfolios, pricing and positioning strategies. It concludes with a look at operator best practices and a number of recommendations.



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Key Findings



Demand for tablet devices is growing worldwide. In Western Europe, 47.9m tablets were sold to end users in 2013, about 20% of the global total. Pyramid Research expects another year of strong growth in tablet sales for the region in 2014 thanks to multiple underlying trends.

Tablets present a good opportunity for mobile operators, allowing them to extend their mobile data connectivity to other types of uses and devices, but, their success in the tablet distribution value chain has been limited.

Many mobile operators in Western Europe are getting involved in tablet distribution through their existing retail channels, with well-balanced tablet portfolios with 5-8 tablet models, including lower-end, own-brand tablets.

While most of the operators limit their tablet portfolio to cellular models, there are those that are offering less expensive Wi-Fi-only models as well, promoting data tethering or prepaid access to mobile broadband plans, which encourages data use.

Western European operators tend to offer a variety of mostly mobile data plans bundled with tablet devices. While data sharing plans are a rarity, additional perks such as access to Wi-Fi hotspots and premium content are available to tablet users.

Mobile operators should prepare for a new wave of opportunities that will arise in the tablet space as LTE penetration reaches a tipping point. Operators could consider content partnerships to enrich their value proposition for tablet subscribers.



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Synopsis



'Tablets in Western Europe: Market Opportunities and Operator Business Models,' a new Telecom Insider Report by Pyramid Research, examines demand and operator business models for tablets in the region. Derived from insights gathered from industry players, the report provides an analysis of the Western European tablet OS market, the features available in each price band, demand for cellular versus Wi-Fi enabled tablets and a five-year forecast for tablet sales, globally and by region. The report also includes a review of the role of mobile operators in the tablet value chain, especially in tablet distribution, and examines tablet portfolios, pricing and positioning strategies. It concludes with operator best practices and a number of recommendations.

The report presents case studies on Vodafone in the UK, Orange in Spain and T-Mobile in Germany. Each case study includes an analysis of tablet adoption levels in the respective countries and how these operators position and price the devices as they seek to grow their mobile broadband businesses.



The report is structured as follows:



Section 1: Key trends and the role of mobile operators in the tablet distribution value chain

Section 2: Tablet sales forecast in Western Europe

Section 3: Operator positioning strategies for tablets

Section 4: Market detail: Case studies

Section 5: Conclusions: Key findings and recommendations



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ReasonsToBuy



The 'Tablets in Western Europe: Market Opportunities and Operator Business Models' Insider Report provides an examination of the value chain and service provider business models for tablets in the Western European market to help executives fully understand market dynamics, determine what works and what doesn't, formulate effective product development plans and optimize resource allocation and return on investments.

The report provides a five-year forecast of tablet sales globally and by region, developed using Pyramid Research's rigorous bottom-up modeling methodologies, to enable executives to effectively position their companies for growth opportunities and emerging trends in demand for their products.

Three mobile operator case studies illustrate positioning and pricing strategies across countries with increasing use of tablets, providing insight into the role that the operators are playing in the tablet distribution value chain and strategies employed to maximize opportunities.

This Insider Report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality that allows it to be turned into presentable material immediately.



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