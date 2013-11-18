TabonSoft Brings Russian Women to a New Premium Dating Site

Istanbul, Turkey -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Meeting the most beautiful Russian women in the world has been made possible in just a click away as TabanSoft launches this new Russian dating site. Russian women online are readily seen at the homepage with their profile pictures, age, and ID numbers. The site features important application for better and constant communication. It comes handy as it can be accessed in mobile phones. At any time of the day and by preference, users can e-mail, chat, and have a video conversation. It almost doubles its functions as a dating and social networking site.



Understanding the value of time to each users, TabanSoft, who is long autographing sites for people looking for Eastern European marriages, emphasized the user-friendliness of the site with its quick steps in creating profiles. After the registration, one can then browse photos of those who are online and without further ado start communicating. This benefits those who are looking for friendships, mates, or a love of their life but yet does not have the luxury of time to do so considering hectic schedules and location barriers. As it connects around the globe, there is a bucket of beauties to get to know until one finds the match. Gorgeous Russian women are easy to find if you just know where to go to and the Russian Dating Site is that place to be.



This Russian dating site is never difficult to get attune with as it covers a repertoire of languages one is comfortable with. English, Francais, German and Spanish are but a few of the languages available. The registration is hassle-free. All users need is an e-mail address that is pretty much easy to have. The rest of the information are but basics like name, sex, birth date and country. The service comes with a flexible membership range of fees shaped by time (annual, quarterly, semestral).



Matt Svenska, the brain behind the site, pointed out their edge among other dating sites. With competitors popping here and there, their top quality service on their Russian dating platform is what makes them unique and credible. Competitor dating sites swamp the Internet yet unfortunately it is still hard for users to find real partners that may suit them well. Svenska addresses this concern by screening each profile that is submitted to them. With scammers lurking around the Web, security must top the list of must watch. The site is very particular on this.



The Russian dating site has already served purpose and is continually doing their best to make more men and women happy as they meet their partners on their site. Armando Lerios, a 30 year old program and product specialist, says his endless gratitude to Russian dating as he met his fiancé through it. "This is cheesy but I thought I could never fall in love again after my 8-year relationship ended badly. Thankfully I stumbled on this site and I see colors again when I met her [fiancé],'' says Lerios. Start your success story now, visit http://www.russiandatingsite.com and start communicating. The love of your life might be just roaming in the site as well. Who knows? Join today and start dating right away!



About The Russian Dating Site

A premium dating site concentrated on providing different members with the right person as love of their life or travel partners. They cater to mostly Eastern European and Russian citizens and checks authenticity of submitted profiles before being registered, making the online community thriving and safe.



Contact:

Matt Svenska

E-mail: info@russiandatingsite.com

Address: Büyükdere Cad. Tekfen Tower. K:8 No:209 4. Levent / ?stanbul.

Phone: +1 (713) 893 7555

http://www.russiandatingsite.com