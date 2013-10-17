Tabor Tavern to Host Seasonal Beer Dinner with Lagunitas Brewing Company

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- On Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7pm, Tabor Tavern will host a four-course brewer’s dinner with the veritable Lagunitas Brewing Company. Like Chef Chris Greer’s fare, Lagunitas is known for iconoclastic interpretations of traditional beer styles. Price is $45 per person, excluding gratuity; a seat at the table can be purchased by calling 503-208.3544.



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first

Lagunitas’ Lucky 13

Black pepper lox, rye crostini, goat cheese, dill ash oil



second

Lagunitas’ Little sumpin’ sumpin’

Shaved Brussels sprouts, beer poached egg, bacon vinaigrette, citrus zest



third

Lagunitas’ Brown shugga

Braised lamb, fried yam strings, creamed chard, pickled red jalapeno



fourth

Lagunitas’ Hop stoopid

Italian pear cake, grapefruit gummy, smoky blue ice cream



About Lagunitas Brewing Company

The Lagunitas Brewing Company is a brewery founded in 1993 in Lagunitas, California. They are known for iconoclastic interpretations of traditional beer styles, and irreverent descriptive text and stories on their packaging. The company is the sixth top selling craft brewery in the US, has 200+ employees, brewed over 200k barrels of beer in 2012 and are on track to brew significantly more in 2013. Lagunitas offers eight "year round beers" and eight "seasonal beers.” Lagunitas is inspired by the communities around us and are very active in many local (Oregon) non-profits. In addition, they employee several people in the NW, including Oregon and Washington, even though our brewery is located in CA.



About Tabor Tavern

Tabor Tavern is a neighborhood pub located in Mount Tabor in east Portland. Inspired by owner Ken “Zig” Naffziger and wife Kristen Siefkin’s travels and love of pub culture, their goal was to create the kind of place fellow tavern fans could congregate to enjoy high-quality food and drink in a warm, welcoming and unpretentious environment. Tabor Tavern is located at 5325 E. Burnside St. Portland, OR 97215. Contact us at 503-208.3544 or at zig@tabortavern.com. Find us on Facebook.