TABU Art: The Ultimate Digital Art App Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- TABU Art is a remarkable new digital platform and a global marketplace for rare digital art. The emerging app is designed to find verifiable rare digital art, and it can enable digital artists to hold their entire collections in the palm of their hands. To introduce this art app to the world, the creators of this project have recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and they are welcoming generous support and backing.



"TABU Art is a global marketplace for creators and art collectors to create, buy, sell, and collect verifiable, rare, and authentic digital art." Said Aaron Holley, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. TABU Art was established in 2020 by Co-Founders Aaron Holley and Gabriel Busto. Through the use of blockchain creators are able to make rare Limited edition digital prints of either their traditional or digital artwork as NFT art, that is permanently recorded and verified on the Ethereum blockchain. As a result, creating value for unique collectable digital art. TABUART is similar to Pandora or Spotify except for the visual arts. It's not the traditional way to view and enjoy art, hence the reasoning behind the name. It's your rare digital art collection viewed through the tabuart TV App on your TV.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/tabuart/tabu-art-a-unique-way-of-looking-at-rare-digital-art-0 and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 30,000 and TABU Art is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About TABU Art

TABU Art is an online global platform for verifiable rare digital art and it is designed for iOS and Android platforms. The digital app is also ideal for acquiring and reselling blockchain art prints, and it is emerging as a game changing online marketplace for both collectors and sellers of digital arts. The creators of this app are currently raising funds and support on Kickstarter, and they are welcoming art lovers from around the world to participate in their Kickstarter campaign.



