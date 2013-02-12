Tacoma Roofcare Lists Do's and Don'ts of Pressure Washing

Tacoma, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Is pressure washing reserved for professionals or can anyone just buy a machine and start washing their roof? This is a quick guide on pressure washing while being safe and removing the destruction element form the equation. First you need to understand that there are varying types of power washers. Like the gentle pressure washers at the local car wash or Industrial machines that will cut a two by four in half. Home depot or Lowes carry the more common retail machines that are great for home use. The uncommon Industrial machines are reserved for commercial use and can cost any ware from three to five thousand dollars, and really are not meant for the average homeowner. These commercial machines are meant for High Rise and dome cleaning and have the propensity for destruction. The more economical choice for the do it yourselfers are the retail machines that are easy to use.



The 123s of cleaning



When pressure washing you need to pick the correct tip from the machine usually they will be color coded and will have the pressure scribed into the metal at the base of the tip. You should use a wide fan for most situations and surfaces. When cleaning wood or decking stay at least 12 inches away from the surface, and keep the fan wide and swath long. Using vinegar or bleach can help loosen any debris from the material and is usually a more cost effective choice than commercial grade cleaners. Keep in mind that bleach will turn your wood into a bright blonde so make sure this Is the desired effect you’re looking for. Gloves and a mask must be used especially if you have asthma or are in poor health. Alternatively you could scrub the mildew and mold from surfaces however not usually necessary if you are using the correct volume of water and pressure associated with the job. Roof cleaning is similar to the deck cleaning. Use correct pressure keep a safe distance and presoak if needed. Some other things you will need to worry about when cleaning roofs are the hazardous conditions. First tie off your ladder and make sure the tie is not obstructing your ability to get on and off the ladder with ease. Go to the top of the roof and set your anchor using duplex nails so they are easily removed or set a permanent roof anchors then cover them with ridge shingles to divert any and all water away from the nails you just put in the roof. You will need a lanyard and climbing equipment or an OSHA approved harness with clasps in the front as well as the back for ease of access. When ascending and descending the roofing area pay special attention to your climbing gear and make sure all carbineers are secured. Once you are all geared up, then get out your hoses and zinc sulfate, and bring it to the top of the roof along with any additional nozzles for gutter cleaning. Once you have the bulk of the roof cleaned wash the gutters, house, windows, and driveways. Remember that the cleanup is 90 percent of the job. Wear rain gear, gloves, and boots and most of all be safe out there at all costs.



