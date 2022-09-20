Tactical Communication Market Size, Trends, Forecast 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2022 -- The report on the Tactical communication market provides a detailed trend analysis from 2018 to 2027. It discusses industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the market, along with drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that influence the growth of the market.



MarketsandMarkets: The Tactical Communication Market is estimated to be USD 12.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 16.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2027. The market is driven by factors such as rising military spendings, customized communication on the move solutions for unmanned ground vehicles, etc.



Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=255957957



Based on platform, ground segment to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on platform, the ground segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2027.



Based on point of sale, upgradation segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period



Based on point of sale, the u[gradation segment is projected to grow from USD 7,161 million in 2022 to USD 9,212 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.



Based on application, command & control segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period



Based on application, the command & control is projected to grow from USD 5,234 million in 2022 to USD 6,344 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.



North America is projected to grow at a highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for a share of 48.9% of the tactical communication market in 2022. The market in this region has been studied for United States and Canada. The North America market is projected to grow from USD 6,158 million in 2022 to USD 8,230 million by 2027, at the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to lead the tactical communication market in 2022, with the US accounting for the largest share of the regional market. There is a rising demand for tactical communications in the US and Canada due to the development of new and technologically advanced tactical communication systems and components.