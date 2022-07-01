Tactical Data Link Market - Forecast to 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2022 -- The report on the Tactical data link market provides a detailed trend analysis from 2018 to 2027. It discusses industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the market, along with drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that influence the growth of the market.



MarketsandMarkets: The Tactical data link market is estimated to be USD 8.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2027. The market is driven by factors such as increasing defense budget of emerging countries, the emergence of modern warfare system, etc.



Based on platform, Unmanned Systems segment to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on platform, the unmanned systems segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2027.



Based on point of sale, OEM segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period



Based on point of sale, the OEM segment is projected to grow from USD 5,292 million in 2022 to USD 6,825 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.



Based on application, command & control segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period



Based on application, the command & control is projected to grow from USD 3,377 million in 2022 to USD 4,083 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.



North America is projected to grow at a highest CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for a share of 49.5% of the tactical data link market in 2022. The market in this region has been studied for United States and Canada. The North America market is projected to grow from USD 4,018 million in 2022 to USD 5,371 million by 2027, at the highest CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to lead the tactical data link market in 2022, with the US accounting for the largest share of the regional market. There is a rising demand for tactical data links in the US and Canada due to the development of new and technologically advanced tactical data link components, increasing military spending, and a growing focus on military modernization.