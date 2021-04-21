Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- The global tactical data link market size is expected to reach USD 9.14 Billion by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing adoption of advanced warfare solutions and technologies, rising demand for improved interoperability between military forces, and increasing concerns regarding security threats and terrorist attacks are major factors boosting revenue growth of the global tactical data link market. Tactical data link solution offers secured communication service through radio waves or cables. This communication service is primarily used by armed forces across various applications such as electronic warfare, command and control, radio communication, and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR).



In addition, the study on the Tactical Data Link market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2028 quantifies the share occupied by the prominent players of the industry and enlightens the business owners from the fast-growing investment pockets and competitive landscape. Furthermore, the industry is classified into various segments with a detailed assessment of each and every aspect such as gross margin, profits, import and export status and others. All vital statistics are presented with the help of charts, tables and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated into any business presentation.



Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Key factors such as growing application of tactical data link in the defense sector and presence of numerous key players are driving revenue growth of the market in this region.



Key players operating in the market are L3 Technologies, Rockwell Collins, Raytheon, General Dynamics, ViaSat, Northrop Grumman, BAE systems, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Saab AB, and Thales Group.



The report on global Tactical Data Link market is intended to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives a broad overview of the business they should be focussing on for the estimated period.



Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Air-based

Sea-based

Land-based

Weapon-based



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Command & Control

Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (ISR)

Electronic Warfare

Radio Communication



Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Software

Hardware



The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Tactical Data Link industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting.



Tactical Data Link Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)



