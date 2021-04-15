Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- The global tactical data link market size is expected to reach USD 9.14 Billion by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.



Growing adoption of advanced warfare solutions and technologies, rising demand for improved interoperability between military forces, and increasing concerns regarding security threats and terrorist attacks are major factors boosting revenue growth of the global tactical data link market. Tactical data link solution offers secured communication service through radio waves or cables. This communication service is primarily used by armed forces across various applications such as electronic warfare, command and control, radio communication, and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR).



Some Key Findings in the Report:

In March 2019, Curtiss-Wright Corporation acquired Tactical Communications Group, LLC for USD 50 Million. The acquisition helped Curtiss-Wright Corporation to enhance its flight test instrumentation offering with tactical data link processing software, analytics, and visualization capabilities.

Air-based segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% throughout the forecast period. Air-based tactical data link provides long-distance communication and helps to detect and measure the range of moving objects in the air.

Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Key factors such as growing application of tactical data link in the defense sector and presence of numerous key players are driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are L3 Technologies, Rockwell Collins, Raytheon, General Dynamics, ViaSat, Northrop Grumman, BAE systems, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Saab AB, and Thales Group.



Important Points Mentioned in the Tactical Data Link Market Study

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.

Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years' sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.

Demand & Supply Assessment: The report further offers key information on the manufacturing and cost analysis, consumption ration, import/export factors, and product and service distribution.

Competitiveness: The report provides crucial data based on the company profile, product portfolio, product and service cost, potential, and sales and revenue generated by the key pioneers and other leading companies.

Factors such as robust presence of international Tactical Data Link solutions providers such as Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, and Cloudera, Inc. in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.



Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Air-based

Sea-based

Land-based

Weapon-based



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Command & Control

Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (ISR)

Electronic Warfare

Radio Communication



Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Software

Hardware



To offer more clarity on the current business environment researchers probe into the import and export status, supply chain management, demand and supply, consumption capability and manufacturing capacity. When assessing the size of the industry special consideration is given to the value and volume of the products and services offered on a year on year basis.



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



