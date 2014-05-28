Tactical Gear Manufacturer Turns to the Shooting Community to Fund Latest Project

Champlin, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Strike Hard Gear, a manufacturer of top shelf tactical accessories, is unveiling a new crowd funding program to bring its latest product to market: the Gunner’s Mate. By participating in this campaign hunters and shooters will be supporting one of the few firearms accessories ever offered via crowd funding and will help strengthen the shooting sports industry and the American economy.



Indiegogo.com will be hosting this unique crowd funding campaign which is slated to start on Tuesday May 27, 2014.



Top tier contributors will be known as “Door Kickers” and in addition to receiving some unique perks such as custom morale patches and samples of the Gunner’s Mate; they will have an opportunity to provide feedback and fine tune the final product.



The Gunner’s Mate has a unique patent pending design that gives almost any 12 gauge shotgun shooter an edge when it comes to quickly reloading their tube fed or break open shotgun. The Gunner’s Mate is easy to use, portable and requires no special training or modifications to the firearm.



Resembling a large polymer magazine, the Gunner’s Mate mounts to a MOLLE compatible chest rig, war belt, or pack. Up to eight 2 3/4”shells can be stored under spring tension and are easily dispensed with the touch of a finger.



Funds raised toward this project will finance tooling, molds, CAD design, patents and could open the door for similar devices made for other ammunition types.



Strike Hard Gear makes all of their products in the USA and their designs have been proven in all corners of the world, from the streets of Bagdad to the steppes of Afghanistan.



Strike Hard Gear was founded by Todd Luebke in 2011 because he was not satisfied with the quality of gear being made for surplus rifles and decided he could build a better chest rig. A US Army Veteran, Luebke spent 10 years in the manufacturing sector with another 15 years experience in Information Technology and Business Analysis.



For more information on the crowd funding project see:



http://bit.ly/1nN5Hvm