Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Tactical Missiles Corporation JSC: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Tactical Missiles Corporation JSC: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Tactical Missiles Corporation JSC"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Tactical Missiles Corporation JSC" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Tactical Missiles Corporation JSC"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Tactical Missiles Corporation JSC (TMC) is a developer and producer of high-precision missiles, and shipborne and coastal missile systems. The various products offered by the company include multipurpose guided missiles; anti-radar guided missiles; anti-ship guided missiles; smart bombs; modules for unguided airborne missiles; target missiles; airborne systems and equipment; torpedoes for surface ships; and anti-ship missile systems. TMC exports the Kh-31 family of guided tactical missiles, several modifications of the Kh-25M modular missile, the Uran-E and Bal-E missile systems. It also manufactures of high-precision equipment that are used in communication systems, municipal services, medicine, fuel-and-power industry, shipbuilding, aviation, space, cars, railway transport and agriculture. In addition, TMC develops, sells, post-sales servicing and license production of export missiles and missile systems. TMC is a parent company of 19 affiliated enterprises of Russian military industrial sector The company is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.



Companies Mentioned



Tactical Missiles Corporation JSC



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