Tactical Sports Nutrition Helps Military Troops Fight War Against Obesity

Lafayette, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Soldiers are fighting a new war: Fat is the new foe, a formidable force causing early discharge of obese soldiers at an alarming rate. Louisiana-based Tactical Sports Nutrition, a veteran-owned-and-operated, military fitness and sports nutrition firm is helping soldiers wage a war against fat, stay healthy and meet the physical demands of active duty.



According to the Armed Forces Health Surveillance Center, between 1998 and 2010, more than 86,000 troops were dismissed from the service for being too fat. The epidemic shows no signs of slowing, with the Army dismissing 1,625 troops between January and October of last year. “Obesity is not just an epidemic among civilians,” says Tactical Sports Nutrition CEO Sebastian Klinkenberg, a former member of the U.S. Army. “Contrary to the public’s perception, a large number of enlisted personnel sit behind desks.”



Tactical Sports Nutrition wages a daily war against the sedentary lifestyle. The site provides users with a variety of detailed tactical fitness and military muscle building regimens, specifically designed with active-duty service members in mind. From how to avoid shin splints during basic training to which foods to eat after an early morning PT session, the site aims to be a go-to resource for troops and law enforcement agents, as well as members of the public.



The company also offers one-on-one consultations to military troops and law enforcement officers struggling to meet workplace fitness and body composition standards. The Army fitness test, for example, requires troops to do sit-ups, push-ups and complete a brief run—all of which might prove challenging to an obese soldier. “Enlisted personnel ultimately have one job, and that is to protect this country... at a moment’s notice,” Klinkenberg continues. “When you look at it from that perspective, obesity can literally be a matter of national security.”



In addition to being a go-to fitness resource, Tactical Sports Nutrition offers a variety of minerals, vitamins, and military discount supplements available for purchase in its online store.



