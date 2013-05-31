Tactical Vantage Now Offers High Capacity Magazines for the Marlin 795 Chambered in .22LR

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Tactical Vantage, a leading provider of various firearms parts and accessories, is now offering 3 variants of magazines for the Marlin 795 auto loading chambered in .22LR. The 3 different magazines – the 25 RD, 55 RD and 70 RD can now be ordered online via the company’s website. Tactical Vantage has recently gained immense success for its high quality products and for its extensive database of merchandise.



The media spokesperson of Tactical Vantage quoted on the provision of the recent products, “The Marlin 795 .22LR has always been one of the most popular rifles out there due to its relatively light weight and affordable pricing. We are now providing high capacity magazines for the rifle. The 25 round magazines are constructed of black polymer, and the 55 round & 70 round drum magazines are constructed of smoke-tinted poly-carbonate material to help visualize the remaining ammo and ensure long service life. Further specific details of the magazines are available on the site where interested individuals can also order them.”



The company informed that all variants of the Marlin 795 magazine are made in the U.S. The company further added that before purchasing the magazines, individuals should make sure that it fits their rifle, which they can confirm by viewing the rifles list given on the site. The 55 round and the 70 round Marlin 22 high capacity magazine are additionally incorporated with internal round counter to determine exactly how many rounds remain.



Tactical Vantage has become a leading provider of firearms parts and accessories. The various stocks offered by the company have been commended both by the consumers and critics alike. Other than the Marlin 795 25 round magazine and its variations, the company also provides magazines and clips for all popular firearms at highly competitive price. Tactical Vantage’s exceptional customer service and swift shipping has also become a cornerstone of their reputation.



Tactical Vantage is one of the leading retailers that provides firearm parts and accessories. The company is known for its provision of extensive line of stocks and for its magazines & clips.



