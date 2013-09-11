Tactical Vantage Now Offers PFI Scopes, Based on Premier Quality Specs from Military Optics Models

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Las Vegas, NV - Tactical Vantage, a leading online retailer of firearms and accessories, is now offering high quality PFI scopes which are based on same specifications as used by the military. The PFI RR Revolution series is already being considered as one of the most precise rifle scopes available for civilians in the industry.



Pride Fowler Industries Inc., has always focused on innovation and their high quality optics have been used by the military, law enforcement teams and professional sportsmen throughout the world. Founded by John Pride and Mickey Fowler in 2004, PFI Rapid Reticle initially gained attention through its ground breaking RR 22-1 (3-9x22mm) & RR 22-2 (3-9x32mm) scopes.



The innovation present in the PFI scopes is of no surprise as the founders themselves are highly experienced shooters, who have won the Bianchi Cup 8 times between themselves. Through their extensive experience and eye for detail, Pride and Fowler always push the design concepts of optics one step further to create ingenious scopes.



Many professional shooters and enthusiasts have however stated that the latest PFI RR Revolutionary line could be their best work yet. Shooting enthusiasts are always eager to get their hands on new firearms and accessories that are used by the military, as they offer the best precision and the highest possible quality. Since the PFI RR Revolutionary scopes are completely designed to match latest military specifications, this could be the closest one can get. The capability of these PFI tactical scopes is astonishing with instant engaging to up to 900 yards without any manual adjustments. One of the latest scopes from the revolutionary series the PFI RR Revolution 22LR-3 (3-12x42mm) scope is already called by many as ‘the most superior optic for .22 LR’.



Apart from the .22 LR Scope, Tactical Vantage is also providing the PFI RR Revolution BLK (1.25-4x24mm) and the PFI RR Revolution 5.56/7.62 (3-12x42mm) scopes. Full technical details of the PFI revolutionary scope series can be viewed on the official Tactical Vantage website.



About Tactical Vantage

Tactical Vantage is one of the leading online retailers of firearms parts and accessories. With a business model based on customer satisfaction, Tactical Vantage has always provided high grade military quality products to fulfill precision requirements of professional shooters. Through the online platform, http://www.tacticalvantage.com/, the various parts and accessories offered by the company can be viewed and ordered online. Tactical Vantage recently added PFI scopes which are very similar to the optics used by the military.



For more information about PFI Scopes, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of tacticalvantage.com, please call at 562.381.2966 or email to Sales@tacticalvantage.com.