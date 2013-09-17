Tactical Vantage Offers Pride Fowler Industry Scopes the Best in Rapid Response Sights

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- When it comes to rifle shooting, the optical sight is not just a mere accessory, but an invaluable part of the success or failure of the hunter. Having the right sight can make all the difference, and Tactical Vantage offer a wide range of different optics to ensure their customers have more choice than they need. Their latest addition is the Pride Fowler Evolution scope, which promises a rapid reticle action to quickly switch between 350 yard and 600 yard sight modes, perfect for moving targets on the hunt.



The Pride Fowler Evolution is one of a range of tactical scopes available from the website, which in turn is just one of many categories covered in their extensive online cataloge. All items come with high quality imagery and a detailed product description so that enthusiasts know exactly what they’re purchasing before they place their order.



The evolution comes in black, and uses super-clear BK7 grade glass with three color illumination. The lenses are shock, fog, and waterproof so can be used in any terrain under any conditions, and the tube is filled with nitrogen for stability and clarity.



A spokesperson for Tactical Vantage explained, “Not only does the scope have holdovers out to 600 yards for supersonic and 350 yards for subsonic ammunition, but it also has data wind holds and for ranging 9” and 18” objects to those distances- perfect for animal kill zones or precise targets. The scope can adjust for winds up to 10mph. The scope is fully operation in temperatures of 70 Celsius to minus 17 Celsius, and so can be used from Texas to Alaska. This is a versatile scope ideal for those who need to make adjustments quickly and stay on target, and is ideal for those who wish to attach a suppressor.”



About Tactical Vantage

Tactical Vantage is the number one website for all shooting and hunting needs. They offer a variety of items from Firearm magazines, Rifle and Shotgun Stock upgrades, Survival Gear, Scopes and optics, and many other firearm accessories to ensure that hunters and shooters are the best equipped with the very latest developments in accessories. For more information, please visit: http://www.tacticalvantage.com/