Tactical Vantage Releases Range of Survival Gear Products to Keep Marksmen on the Move

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Survival depends on preparation, and the more extreme the situation the more preparation is needed. Nowadays people live with such comfort and convenience that they are unprepared for even the most basic survival situations. As a result, individuals engaging in adventurous activities can often do so underprepared. Firearm store Tactical Vantage is addressing this need with a new range of survival supplies that will equip individuals with the necessary tools to survive in the wild in a whole range of scenarios ranging in severity and scale from short term to long term.



The online store stocks an impressive array of highly portable devices designed not to weigh down the determined survivalist, including wire saws, automated fishing reels, and a survival tool the size of a credit card that has fourteen different independent functions. Such emergency essentials can mean all the difference to individuals encountering unexpected circumstances, and are adaptable to a wide range of situations.



The new survival supplies section also includes more traditional items like first aid kits and water filtration systems. Every item comes with a gallery of high quality imagery and detailed product description, so even amateur survivalists can get to grips with the implications and uses of the survival gear.



A spokesperson for Tactical Vantage explained, “These survival accessories are not only for preppers, they perform a practical function that is essential for anyone who is going out on a hunting expedition or war games exercise- sudden injury, loss of orientation and other causes can mean people have to survive out in the wild. We offer solutions that bridge short term and long term survival needs, with alternative energy sources for charging phones, cleaning and hygiene supplies, rations, tents and more. The solutions we now offer are designed to be just as useful in a survival situation lasting six hours or six months.”



About Tactical Vantage

Tactical Vantage is a growing online firearms parts and accessories retailer that offers helpful and time saving customer service. Located in Las Vegas, Nevada, their goal is to offer an easy to search, buy, and checkout process on our website with super fast shipping, and helpful customer service. For more information, please visit: http://www.tacticalvantage.com/en/