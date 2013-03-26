Tactical Vantage Sells Mosin Nagant Stocks and Magazines Along with Other Tactical Rifle Accessories

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Finding the right tactical rifle accessories can be difficult. But thanks to the power of the internet, some websites now sell tactical rifle accessories online. These websites tend to offer a more varied selection and more affordable prices than retail gun shops.



TacticalVantage.com is one such website that has gained an enthusiastic following. Tactical Vantage features a full-featured firearms accessories store. It may be illegal to sell firearms online, but it’s not illegal to sell firearms accessories. And at TacticalVantage.com, visitors will find hundreds of different accessories, magazines, and gun clips for firearms from all over the world.



The website recently released a selection of premium Mosin Nagant accessories, including a Mosin Nagant stock and a Mosin Nagant magazine. The Mosin Nagant is an important rifle in firearms history because it was the first military firearm designed to use smokeless powder cartridges.



A spokesperson for TacticalVantage.com explained what else makes the Mosin Nagant a significant rifle in terms of firearms history:



“The Mosin Nagant played a very important role in military history. The rifle was popular in the Russian army, but variants of the Mosin Nagant rifle were also popularized by the Czech, Finnish, and Chinese armies. Throughout its history, the Mosin Nagant has proven to be a sturdy and reliable firearm. In fact, it’s considered to be one of the most “soldier-proof” firearms ever made. It was exceptionally popular during each World War due to its strong accuracy and easy maintenance.”



The Mosin Nagant stock and magazine available through Tactical Vantage will fit all variations of the Mosin Nagant rifle, including the Russian, Czech, Finnish, and Chinese designs. The stock is made entirely of lightweight carbon fiber-reinforced polymer and is built to withstand all standard gun solvents and oils.



Gun owners who are looking for the best deal on firearms accessories may be interested in the ‘Top Deals’ section of TacticalVantage.com. At that section, visitors will find large discounts on some popular accessories and items from the TacticalVantage.com store.



About TacticalVantage.com

