Tacticalvantage.com Brings to You the Complete Package for All Your Survival and Firearm Needs

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Tacticalvantage.com is a dedicated online portal that showcases a wide range of firearm parts and accessories along with survival gears and tools to have a safe living. A shooter understands the significance of owning optics and rifle scopes and when it is manufactured by PFI, it cannot get any better. At the same time, as the saying goes ‘Precaution is better than cure’, we all strive very hard to protect our loved ones and our families from unexpected situations, Tactical vantage will come handy when planning to invest in the finest survival gear.



Tacticalvantage.com showcases an array of survival gears product categories that include:-



- Cleaning and Personal Hygiene

- Fire starter

- Flashlights and LED lanterns

- Gun Burial Tube

- Camping Tents and Sleeping Pads

- Survival Tools



All the categories have an array of high superiority products available. The natural calamities and catastrophes don’t take place with our knowledge, or any other devastating scenarios for that matter. During such times, being prepared is the planning of a responsible man. The survival gears like the fire starter that can be operated with just one hand in the most adverse situation and even the UST Survival Card Tool that is of the smallest size you can imagine, are the most handy during such situations.



The Rifle Scopes by Pride Fowler Industries are known for its high quality optics and is the favorite amongst the shooters. Tacticalvantage.com is obliged to being able to showcase the full line of powerful optics that are perfected and patented airborne reticle by PFI. The Rapid Reticle family of scopes has just grown bigger and better and consists of an optic for every scenario.



“I had ordered for New RR-Evolution-22LR by PFI through Tacticalvantage.com, I found it to be very advanced with its SOPS-Compact which is so very resourceful. At the same time, the service that I received from the website was very friendly and quick.” Says Kevin L. (a satisfied Tacticalvantage.com’s customer)



Tactical Vantage is a dynamic company that is growing everyday and it strives to offer the best customer service possible. They are devoted to offer a wide range of firearm parts and also survival gear. Their goal is to offer an easy to search, buy, and checkout process with super fast shipping.



About Tactical Vantage

Tactical Vantage is an online retailer that deals in firearm parts by Pride Fowler Industries and also, diverse survival gears and kits for everyone who believes in planning and understand the expediency of such tools and equipment. Through the online platform, http://www.tacticalvantage.com, the various firearm parts, accessories, replacement stocks, magazines, survival gears and kits and many more products offered by the company can be viewed.



For more information about Survival Gear, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of tacticalvantage.com, please email to support@tacticalvantage.com.