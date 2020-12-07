Tactile Sensor Market 2020: Rising with Immense Development Trends Across the Globe by 2027 : Synaptics Incorporated, Tekscan Inc., Tacterion GmbH, Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2020 -- According to a recent analysis by Reports & Data, the Global Tactile Sensor Market size is forecast to reach USD 18.97 Billion at a CAGR of 15.25 % through 2027. The market growth is driven by the increasing adoption of robotics and automation across industrial applications.



A tactile sensor is a device that measures information as a response to a mechanical and physical interaction with the environment. These sensors comprise an array of touch-sensitive sites that are capable of measuring device property. They are extensively used in sensing a wide range of stimuli, ranging from identifying the absence or presence of an object to a complete tactile image. The tactile sensors are primarily involved and equipped with medical robots, assistance systems, healthcare tools, and machines & manufacturing. The large-scale utilization of these sensors for force distribution, contact detection, and shape detection in end-use industries will foster the tactile sensors industry size over the forecast period.



Key players in the Tactile Sensor Market



Synaptics Incorporated

Tacterion GmbH

Tekscan Inc.

Pressure Profile Systems

Weiss Robotics GmbH

Touch International Inc.

Barrett Technology

Annon Piezo Technology

Romheld

Cirque Corporation



Tactile Sensor Market: Segmentation



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global tactile sensor market on the basis of the type, technology, sales type, end-use verticals, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Conductive Rubber

Carbon Sponge

Pneumatic Reset

Micro Switch

Carbon Fiber

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Resistive

Capacitive

Force/Torque Sensitive

Thermal

Piezoresistive

Piezoelectric

Hydraulic

Magnetic

Axial Arrays



Sales Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



OEM

Aftermarket



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Robotics

Automotive

Aerospace & Marine

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare Equipment

Industrial Machinery

Media & Entertainment

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



- North America

– U.S.

- Europe

– UK

– France

- Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

- MEA

- Latin America

– Brazil



Rapidly advancing technology such as machine learning, augmented reality, and other ground-breaking technologies are supporting advancement in tactile sensors as well. The robotic end-user segment is speculated to register a notable growth of 16.8% through 2027 while the axial array sub-segment is expected to grow at 16.5% over the analysis period.



The automotive industry is one of the largest end-users of the tactile sensors market.



Integration of tactile sensors in various alerting systems in vehicles is highly beneficial for passenger and driver safety. The automotive industry is forecast to generate a market revenue share of USD 2.61 Billion, delivering a growth rate of 15.4% over the projected timeframe.



In the regional landscape, North American is the leading contributor to the global tactile sensor market share and is anticipated to continue to dominion in the coming years, followed closely by Europe. In 2018, North America accounted for 39.4% of the tactile market share and is forecast to witness a significant growth rate of 15.8% over the analysis period. The U.S. possesses a major chunk of the global market share.



The Asia Pacific region is forecast to experience the fastest growth of 18.9% over the projected timeframe on account of extensive growth in the consumer electronics products sector along with massive demand for the tactile sensor from the electronic gadgets & appliances manufacturing industries. India, China, and Japan are some of the fastest-growing markets due to the massive consumer base growth in these countries.



Europe is estimated to hold 27.7% of the market share, exhibiting a growth rate of 14.1% during the analysis period. U.K. and France are the fastest-growing markets, while Germany has a vast majority of valuable manufacturers in the region.



