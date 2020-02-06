Tadross Law Scheduling Complimentary Case Evaluations for Loan Modification Cases in Philadelphia This Winter

Lansdale, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- Houses are significant investments that require monthly mortgage payments for most homeowners. Unfortunately, even the most diligent borrowers can unexpectedly fall into financial distress due to loss of income, illness, devastating accident, or some other hardship. While many homeowners can bounce back from their financial trouble, many others will default on their mortgage and drastically increase their risk of foreclosure. Luckily, there are loan modification programs that can help homeowners avoid foreclosure.



Loan modification programs are offered through most mortgage lenders, and they can cut interest rates, extend term lengths, and turn variable interest rates into fixed interest rates.



However, every mortgage company is different and may not approve of a modification and deny the request or propose unfair or unhelpful options. If homeowners in need are denied a loan mod, Tadross Law's loan modification lawyers in Philadelphia are prepared to speak on its clients' behalf and enter modification negotiations with lenders.



The attorneys at Tadross Law are financial and loan specialists, and their primary goal is to ensure that their clients get what they need to hold on to their homes. They help their clients collect the necessary documents for proof of financial hardship, including bank statements, pay stubs, and a written letter addressing their financial concerns. The attorneys are prepared to go toe-to-toe with lenders to ensure equitable and legal treatment of loan modification applications.



All homeowners struggling to meet their mortgage payments or going through foreclosure should be in contact with their mortgage companies and consult with the Philadelphia foreclosure lawyers at Tadross Law for counsel and assistance with loan modification requests. Visit https://tadrosslaw.com/ to learn more about loan mods, and then call their lawyers today for a free case evaluation.



About Tadross Law

Tadross Law was founded with the goal of helping clients across the Greater Philadelphia area with their legal needs, whether in the form of litigation or transactional issues. This law office is well-versed when it comes to IRS tax matters, general civil litigations, and transactional matters, and takes pride in offering affordable flat rates instead of billing clients by the hour. Individuals who need assistance surviving debt and financial insecurity can find refuge with Tadross Law.



To learn more about Tadross Law, please visit http://tadrosslaw.com/ or call 215-500-5000 if in Philadelphia or 267-643-1415 if in Lansdale, PA.