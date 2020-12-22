New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- TAED (short for tetraacetylethylenediamine) is an organic compound formed as a result of acetylation of ethylenediamine. It acts as a hydrogen peroxide activator when used below 60°C. It is widely used in the production of paper pulp and is commonly found in household detergents, bleaching powders, and peracetic acid used in various disinfectants. Moreover, TAED finds significant use in the manufacture of food contact paper and numerous paperboard products. Hence, the demand for this valuable compound has gained traction globally, owing to its diverse applications.



Market Drivers



Widespread use of TAED in the pulp & paper industry, the burgeoning need for superior quality household cleaning products like disinfectants and bleaching solutions, augmented use of laundry products (detergents), surging need for personal and public hygiene, the skyrocketing global populace, and the rising per capita income. The increasing demand for TAED among textile manufacturers for efficient cleaning of different types of fabric is expected to bolster the market growth in the coming years. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has positively affected this market due to the unprecedented demand for personal and public hygiene products to contain the spread of the infection.



To Get a PDF Sample Copy of the Report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3442



The leading market contenders listed in the report:



Warwick Chemicals, Shangyu Jiehua Chemical Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Jinke Peroxides Co., Ltd., Triveni Chemicals, Weylchem Group of Companies, Dongyang Tianyu Chemicals Co., Ltd., Panreac Quimica, Acuro Organics Limited, Henkel AG & Co., and Idchem Co. Ltd., among others.



Market Segmentation by product Form:



· Powder



· Crystalline



· Others



Market Segmentation by application:



· Detergents



· Bleaching Agent



· Surfactant



· Cleaning Agent



· Others



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/taed-market



Regional Analysis



The Asia Pacific region, followed by North America and Europe, spearheads the Global TAED Market in terms of market share. A substantial spike in demand for household cleaning products and the rising consumer focus on cleanliness and sterilization, especially in countries like India, China, and Indonesia, which are among the worst-hit by the COVID-19 infection, is a key growth propeller for this market. Besides, factors such as the growing health concerns among the population and increased spending on personal hygiene products further boost the market growth.



The global TAED market has been categorized into several significant regions, such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. This section of the report analyzes the presence of the global TAED market across the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements of each regional segment.



Highlights of the TOC:



1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key TAED market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline



2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global TAED market size

2.2 Latest TAED market trends

2.3 Key growth trends



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global TAED market key players

3.2 Global TAED size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the TAED market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3442



Thank you for reading our report. To find more details on the report or to inquire about its customization, please let us know, and we will offer you the report as per your needs.



Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com