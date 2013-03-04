TAGG Logistics Partners with Leading Ecommerce Integration Platform Ecommhub

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- St. Louis-based TAGG Logistics, the third-party fulfillment, distribution and logistics provider, announced it is expanding its e-fulfillment capabilities through a partnership with eCommHub, an Atlanta software-as-a-service company. The partnership will provide TAGG’s clients access to eCommHub’s web application, which seamlessly manages inventory and order flow with leading shopping cart platforms such as Magento, Shopify and BigCommerce.



“eCommerce fulfillment continues to be one of our fastest growing service segments,” said Tod Yazdi, Principal of TAGG Logistics. “Our clients are online retailers. We hold their inventory and ship their ecommerce orders directly to the consumer. TAGG’s partnership with eCommub’s market-leading software platform will give our clients an additional tool to manage inventory and online orders.”



“We’re thrilled to be a partner with one of the premier e-fulfillment providers in the industry,” added Kurt Heinrich, eCommHub’s Founder and CEO. Online retailing often requires several software platforms to seamlessly pass information back and forth. A critical part of this process is having TAGG’s warehouse management system (WMS) communicate with its client’s e-commerce platform to manage functionality such as inventory levels, order flow, back orders, and returns processing. “Our software essentially lets an online retailer to put their store on autopilot by allowing TAGG’s warehouse management system to be completely linked to their shopping cart,” added Heinrich.



About TAGG Logistics

TAGG Logistics is a leading fulfillment, distribution and packaging provider for mid-sized healthcare and consumer products businesses that have outgrown their current capabilities. TAGG provides order fulfillment, distribution services, contract packaging, 3PL, reverse logistics and kitting and assembly via its St. Louis operations and West Coast fulfillment and distribution center in Reno, Nevada. To learn more, visit http://www.tagglogistics.com or call 866-991-TAGG.