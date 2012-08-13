Tagg Logistics Significantly Expands Its West Coast Fulfillment and Distribution Center

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- St. Louis-based TAGG Logistics, the rapidly growing 3rd party fulfillment, distribution and logistics provider, has expanded its West Coast fulfillment center in Reno, Nevada. TAGG’s new warehouse provides increased capacity to accommodate existing client growth and new clients who have outgrown their current provider and are looking for advanced order fulfillment, inventory management, shipping services, reverse logistics, kitting and much more.



“Our new facility more than triples the capacity of TAGG’s West Coast fulfillment operations. Our existing client base of healthcare and consumer products companies continues to grow. In addition, we have new clients who have chosen TAGG in order to upgrade their fulfillment, distribution and packaging needs, once their original resources can no longer handle the volume.” said Tod Yazdi, principal.



“TAGG’s Reno, NV location provides one day delivery time to most of the West Coast for our direct-to-consumer e-commerce and catalog fulfillment clients,” Yazdi added. “Further, it is an excellent location to receive inbound container freight from Asia and manage outbound freight for our outsourced distribution clients who ship to retailers.” TAGG’s new warehouse will also have increased space for kitting and assembly projects such as point-of-purchase displays, club packs, variety packs and pre-packaged kits.



TAGG focuses on healthcare and consumer products via its Reno, Nevada facility plus three facilities in St. Louis, Missouri. “We want to make sure our clients have the option to position their supply chain in a location that best services their customers and saves them money,” Yazdi said. “And while having centrally-located Midwest facilities and a West Coast facility delivers flexibility and value our clients expect, it’s just part of our story. We are here to make our clients more successful, and they want to be confident that we’ll do what we say and provide the service they expect. After all, we know it’s a big step to trust your products to a third-party fulfillment center, so we’re here every day to ensure you’ve made the right move when you come to TAGG. We like to say our business is right-sized for manufacturers that are moving up. When you’re ready to grow, we’re ready to help with the right technology, expertise and commitment from our company’s principals.”



About TAGG Logistics

TAGG Logistics is a leading fulfillment, distribution and packaging provider for small- and mid-sized businesses who have outgrown their current capabilities. TAGG provides order fulfillment, distribution services, contract packaging, shipping, reverse logistics and kitting and assembly to clients in a variety of industries, with a focus on healthcare and consumer products. To learn more, visit http://www.tagglogistics.com or call 866-991-TAGG.