Tagliamonte & Associates Launch Luxury Real Estate Blog

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Tagliamonte & Associates, a Fort Lauderdale Real Estate specialist, has launched a luxury real estate blog on its official website at TagliamonteTeam.com. The new section will provide users with regular updates on a range of real estate topics, including new listings, featured properties, market news, and much more.



The blog is intended to make the website more user-friendly by providing both new users and existing clients with information relevant to their interests. This reflects the group’s explicit dedication to employing new strategies and technologies in its provision of real estate services. In light of the internet’s growing popularity as a tool for real estate assistance, the blog is likely to be of considerable importance.



Indeed, the blog is only the latest in a series of web-based expansions undertaken by the firm, which recently revamped its website for greater functionality. Recently, Tagliamonte & Associates launched several new community pages that represent the most popular residential neighborhoods in the Broward and Palm Beach Counties. These were introduced in response to the growing demand for homes in the region, one again reflecting the group’s industry knowledge.



The 12 new pages include such fast-growing communities as Bel Air, Bay Colony, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Hillsboro Mile, and Las Olas. Each community bears a full profile that includes images, a map locator, detailed descriptions, and an up-to-date listing of available properties. The properties listed under each page also feature their own detailed profiles, providing information on their specifications, features, and amenities.



In addition to these sections, Tagliamonte’s website features a range of other functions, including private listings, an advanced property search function, and a paperless contact form.



About Tagliamonte & Associates

Tagliamonte & Associates was founded by Sandra Tagliamonte, a well-established Broker Associate with over a decade of experience in the region. She is a member of the prestigious Master Brokers Forum, an organization representing South Florida’s most elite real estate professionals.