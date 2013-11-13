Tagliamonte Team Launches New Luxury Home Section on Website

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Tagliamonte & Associates, a real estate group specializing in Fort Lauderdale Luxury Homes, has launched a new section dedicated to high-end properties on its website at TagliamonteTeam.com.



As with the overall website, this new section is designed to be attractive and user-friendly, featuring an aesthetic and accessible design. Clients have the unique choice of viewing the inventory of properties by photo thumbnail, list form, or on an interactive map. Users can also save select properties into a “Favorites” list to be revisited later. These personalized features reflect the real estate group’s wider emphasis on promoting client-centered services.



Each prestigious residence has its own profile that includes an image gallery, specifications, features, and amenities. Property data is drawn from the MLS Database, a major real estate source, in order to ensure accuracy. Furthermore, Tagliamonte & Associates regularly updates the listing in order to reflect price changes, new listings, and other developments.



In addition to this extensive section, Tagliamonte’s website features a range of other functions, including private listings, an advanced property search function, and a paperless contact form. The well-organized website reflects the realty group’s express dedication to employing new strategies and technologies to enhance its real estate services.



Tagliamonte & Associates was founded by Sandra Tagliamonte, a well-established Broker Associate identified as one of the leading providers of Fort Lauderdale Homes for Sale. She is a member of the prestigious Master Brokers Forum, an organization representing South Florida’s most elite real estate professionals.