TagliamonteTeam.com Launches Property Search Function in Seven Languages

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Tagliamonte & Associates, a South Florida real estate firm, has launched an advanced property search function on its website at TagliamonteTeam.com, which can be utilized in seven languages: English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, Portuguese, and Russian.



The wide range of language options reflects the popularity of South Florida real estate worldwide, as a growing number of homebuyers are of international origin, especially Latin America and Europe. The realty group added these language options in an effort to accommodate a large proportion of its clientele base, a decision which will give it a significant competitive edge.



In addition to its linguistic diversity, which is unique among other realtors, the Fort Lauderdale Home Search function is fairly advanced, allowing users to input a variety of specifications; these include property type, price range, living area, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, and features such as water frontage and pool. The detailed criteria allow clients to find their property of choice with the utmost accuracy and personalization.



In addition to its significantly-expanded communities section, Tagliamonte’s website features a range of other functions, including private listings, a recently-expanded community section, and a paperless contact form. The well-organized website reflects the realty group’s explicit dedication to employing new strategies and technologies in its provision of real estate services.



About Tagliamonte & Associates

Tagliamonte & Associates specializes in selling Broward, Palm Beach, and Fort Lauderdale Homes. It was founded by Sandra Tagliamonte, a well-established Broker Associate with over a decade of experience in the region. She is a member of the prestigious Master Brokers Forum, an organization representing South Florida’s most elite real estate professionals.