Tai Chi Proven to Increase Wellness for Rehabing and Aging Patients

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Those recovering from injury, or struggling with aches and pains associated with arthritis or general aging may find relief in the soothing, gentle movements of Tai Chi. The practice is an ancient form of Martial Arts that has evolved into a gentle series of slow, focused movements designed to relax the mind, stretch the muscles, and increase wellness for its practitioners.



Described by some as “meditation in motion,” a Harvard Medical School report quipped that it should be called “medication in motion.” "A growing body of carefully conducted research is building a compelling case for tai chi as an adjunct to standard medical treatment for the prevention and rehabilitation of many conditions commonly associated with age," said Peter M. Wayne, assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and director of the Tai Chi and Mind-Body Research Program at Harvard Medical School's Osher Research Center. Adjunct therapy is used together with primary medical treatments to aid in treating the condition, and also improves the patients’ quality of life through increasing function and mental wellness.



Health experts offered a few suggestions for getting started with the practice. Though the language and names of movements can be confusing, it is not necessary to know them to do the practice. Tai Chi instructors are often warm and welcoming, and talking with them before class will increase your comfort level the first few times. There are many class options at local fitness centers, or one could find a DVD series or YouTube classes if they would prefer to begin the practice in the comfort of their own homes.



Doctors also advised to dress comfortably in nonrestrictive clothing to allow for freedom of movement and range of motion. Expert Brand has all the performance apparel one would ever need to begin a Tai Chi practice whether in a club or at home. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

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