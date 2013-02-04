Tailgating Guru - 19 Must Have Tailgating Recipes Now Available for Sale

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Tailgating Guru - 19 Must Have Tailgating Recipes – Tailgate Food At Its Best - Superbowl Recipes, a 46 page ebook written by Cristiano Fortelli, is now available for sale in Amazon Kindle for $4.99. The said book is designed to make Superbowl parties more fun and memorable, as it presents quick and easy recipes.



Fortelli claims that the recipes in the book including wings, dips, salads, salsa and dips just require cheap ingredients and a few preparations, making them ideal for Superbowl parties. He also added most of the recipes just require a 30-minte cooking and preparation time, so there is no way for cookers to undergo stress in the kitchen. Every recipe name is also creatively written. To ensure a successful cooking experience, the book also features laid out and easy to follow cooking instructions.



The author also added a touch of humor to the book to make sure that readers will be entertained and that they will have a fun cooking experience. According to him, this is one of the factors that will ensure the book’s high sales in the market.



Shortly after the book’s launch and due to the upcoming Superbowl Tournament in February 3, many secured its copy and gave it positive testimonials.



“I'm no cook, but the author, Fortelli, has presented an easy-to-read functional book of recipes that really are perfect for tailgating, and it IS that time of the year.” –SpeakingOfReality



“For people who do not know a thing about cooking, this book still serves you the best as it gives you all details you need to make yummy stuffs! I am excited to try it now!" - Karnika E. Yashwant



Fortelli is confident that many Superbowl Tailgating party goers and lovers will make a purchase of his book in the next coming weeks, especially that the Superbowl Tournament to be held on February 3, 2013 is already fast approaching. To catch the attention of the target audience, the author will offer a 3-day free promotion from January 31 to February 2.



For more information about Tailgating Guru - 19 Must Have Tailgating Recipes and its promotions, contact Cristiano Fortelli or visit its Amazon link at http://amzn.com/B0094OK3P0



