Tailor-Made Wildlife African Safari Tours from Australia by Safari Guides

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- Safari Guides, an Australia based tourism agency specializing in African Safari tours is pleased to present their exclusive East African Safari tours for Tanzania and Kenya respectively. The East Africa Tanzania Safari Tour promises breathtaking views and getting a view of the wild up close. With over 16 national parks, 29 game reserves and 40 conservation areas to explore, Tanzania never ceases to amaze the tourists with its magnificent wildlife beauty. Tourists can also explore the UNESCO heritage sites such as the Serengeti National Park and Kilimanjaro National Park. Tourists will be assisted with reliable safari guides throughout their tours in Tanzania.



As part of the East African Safari Tour from Australia, Safari Guides also offers the exclusive Kenya Wildlife Safari Tour. Kenya wildlife tourism offers some of the breathtaking sightseeing destinations such as the Maasai Mara National Reserve hosting the greatest wildlife; the Nairobi National Park that is home for over 400 species of birds, endangered black rhinos; Samburu for the elephants; and Lake Nakuru to get a view of the beautiful flamingos and rhinos. Whatever the package might be, guests can be assured of the best trip of their life along with a stay in the best forest camps, resorts and hotels which promote eco-tourism. The wildlife safaris offer an excellent opportunity to share the space with some magnificent creatures in the world amidst picturesque landscapes. The tours planned by Safari Guides will sure leave the guests spellbound with a desire to come back for more.



To know more about east African safari tour packages visit https://safariguides.com.au/



About Safari Guides

Safari Guides based at Victoria, Australia was founded by Ranjit Giri, a wildlife enthusiast and an ardent traveler who had travelled across India and East Africa. The company offers adventure tours and trips to Africa, India and Sri Lanka with attractive packages.



