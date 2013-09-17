Taiwan Beer Market Insights 2013 - New Report Available

Recently published research from Canadean, "Taiwan Beer Market Insights 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- A detailed market research report on the Taiwan beer industry. Researched and published by Canadean.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report comprises of high level market research data on the Taiwan beer industry, published by Canadean. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
In 2012, the total beer market posted a loss of 2% in volumes compared to last year. This is mainly down to tough economic conditions being felt across the country. This has resulted in less visits to on-premise restaurants and hotels, and with it a decline in expenditure on alcoholic drinks in this environment. The off-premise is less affected by the fall, partly due to the difference in cost. It has largely propped up the category, and insulated it from further loss.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Uncertainty caused by the general economic mood means beer consumption habits have changed from being influenced by taste preferences, and price is now a serious consideration. This has especially affected the higher priced and premium branded beers.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Taiwan Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Taiwan Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012 plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.
This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.
This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.
This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers
Companies Mentioned in this Report: TAIWAN TOBACCO AND LIQUOR CORPORATION (TTL), TAIWAN TSING BEER CO. LTD, Cottingham and Co, Mercuries and Associates, Nanlien International Tradings Co. Ltd, Kirin Taiwan, Miller Taiwan, Heineken Taiwan
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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