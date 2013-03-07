"Taiwan Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Taiwan Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- BMI View: We expect Taiwan's consumer electronics market will grow by around 8% in 2013, with growth areas including large-screen TV sets and 4G smartphones. Demand for certain high-end product categories including smartphones and LED and 3D TV sets should help to drive growth. Smartphones accounted for above 70% of handset shipments in 2012, while expanding broadband penetration is driving sales of devices from tablets to digital TV sets.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Computer sales: US$5.1bn in 2012 to US$5.5bn in 2013, +8% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged but Windows 8 tablets and ultrabooks are expected to be growth areas in 2013.
- AV sales: US$1.7bn in 2012 to US$1.8bn in 2013, +6% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with the main driver being production innovation such as smart and 3D flat-screen TV sets.
- Handset sales: US$1.8bn in 2012 to US$2.0bn in 2013, +9% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged after continued strong growth in smartphone sales.
Risk/Reward Rating: Taiwan's score was 60.2 out of 100.0, with high Country Risk and Market Risk scores compensating for a relatively small market size. Taiwan is in sixth place in our latest Asia CE RRR table, ranking behind Hong Kong and Singapore, but ahead of regional tech peers South Korea and Malaysia.
Key Trends & Developments
- Local TV vendors reported increased LCD TV sales in 2012, boosted by the Taiwanese government's programme of subsidies for a range of energy-saving home appliances, including LCD TVs. The subsidy of TWD2,000 (about US$60) was available for LCD TV sets with screen sizes of 32 inches or above. Vendors responded by launching aggressive promotions models that were eligible for the subsidies.
- The growing popularity of broadband TV services is providing an additional channel for TV set vendors, while large-screen TV sets, with screen-sizes of 50 inches+ will also be a growth area in 2013.
- Smartphone users' average revenue per unit (ARPU) is nearly two times the level of non-smartphone users, providing a strong incentive for Taiwanese operators to migrate their installed user bases to smartphones. In Q212, Taiwan Mobile reported that smartphones accounted for 74% of total handsets sold, with mid-to-lower-end products (defined as retailing at price points below TWD9,000) making up 45%.
