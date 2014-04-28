Taiwan LCD Monitor Industry, 1H 2014: MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- This report presents the Taiwanese LCD monitor shipment volume and value forecasts, as well as the recent quarter review of shipment volume ranking, product mix, price trends, production locations, shipment destinations, and business types by ODM/OBM/private label. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with LCD monitor makers. The report finds that in the fourth quarter of 2013, the Taiwanese LCD monitor shipment volume slipped 6.0% year-on-year to around 24 million units.



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Looking forward to the first half of 2014, it is projected that the industry's shipment volume will saw a 13.5% sequential decline in the first quarter, followed by a rebound of around 9.3% sequentially in the second quarter.



Table of Contents



Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Volume, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2014

Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Value and ASP, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2014

Taiwanese LCD Monitor Manufacturer Shipment Volume Ranking, 4Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Volume by Sreen Size, 4Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Share by Screen Size, 4Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Volume by Price Point, 4Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Share by Price Point, 4Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Volume by Business Type, 4Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Share by Business Type, 4Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Volume by Production Locations, 4Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Share by Production Locations, 4Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Volume by Destination, 4Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Share by Destination, 4Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

Research Scope & Definitions



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