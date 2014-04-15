New Materials research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Taiwan's metal producers are feeling the effects of overcapacity across the global metals sector. In particular, we highlight continued overcapacity in the global steel market and the effects this is having on Taiwan's major steelmakers. The Q214 Taiwan Metals reports analyses the outlook for the sector to 2018 and highlights the strategies companies are employing to protect themselves from continued fluctuation in steel prices and demand.
The Taiwanese steel industry remains constrained by the ongoing impact of Chinese oversupply on the global steel sector. We expect global prices for the commodity to remain weak over the foreseeable future, which will continue to limit Taiwan's steel production levels.
Continued uncertainty surrounding China's economic outlook coupled with global overcapacity will continue to have a detrimental impact on Taiwan's steel production over the next few years. Our Country Risk team have a downbeat forecast for 2014 Chinese GDP growth, at 6.7%. Despite these headwinds, output is expected increase by an annual average of 2.1% during the five-year period to 2018, bringing to an end the volatile swings in output seen since 2007.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Efforts are underway to improve the competitiveness of the steel industry. China Steel Corporation (CSC) is looking to improve profitability in an increasingly difficult market. CSC is Taiwan's largest steelmaker, with over 50% of the domestic market. With this in mind it is undertaking reconstruction of its continuous annealing line, which is expected to help produce better products with lower costs and using less electricity.
CSC increased its production capacity from 12.5mn tonnes per annum (mntpa) to 15mntpa in 2013 as the company completed the expansion of its wholly owned subsidiary, Dragon Steel. Given our negative view on the Chinese economy, it remains to be seen whether CSC will be able to profitably use the additional capacity.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Czech Republic Metals Report Q2 2014
- South Korea Metals Report Q2 2014
- South Africa Metals Report Q2 2014
- Australia Metals Report Q2 2014
- China Metals Report Q2 2014
- United States Metals Report Q2 2014
- Japan Metals Report Q2 2014
- Romania Metals Report Q2 2014
- Sweden Metals Report Q2 2014
- Netherlands Metals Report Q2 2014