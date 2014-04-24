Taiwan Mobile Phone Industry 1Q 2014 Shipment Volume Contract Manufacturers

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds The Taiwanese Mobile Phone Industry, 1Q 2014: Contract Manufacturers new industry report in its store.This research report presents mobile phone shipment volume forecast and recent quarter review of major Taiwanese contract manufacturers. The report includes major contract manufacturers’ shipment volume and value, ASP, manufacturer volume ranking, customer ranking, shipment by maker, and price trend. Also provided are shipment breakdowns by system technology, operating system, display, panel size, and production location. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with Taiwanese Mobile Phone Industry contract manufacturers. The report finds that the shipment volume of Taiwanese contract manufacturers soared in the fourth quarter of 2013, driven mainly by the increased market demand for iPhones toward year-end. Apple’s iPhones continues to take the lion’s share in Taiwanese makers’ shipment, followed by Xiaomi and Sony in the fourth quarter of 2013. It should be noted that LTE models constituted over 70% of total contract manufactured mobile phone shipments in the fourth quarter of 2014, up from around 52.6% in the third quarter. The Taiwanese contract manufacturers’ mobile phone shipment volume, though peaked in the fourth quarter, is forecast to have subdued in the first quarter of 2014 and will not see appreciable growth until iPhone 6 launch in the second half of 2014.



Companies covered

Apple, Arima, BlackBerry, CCI, Foxconn, Foxlink, Inventec, Lenovo, Motorola, Nokia, Pegatron, Qisda, RIM, Sony, Wistron, WNC, Xiaomi



Purchase Report Directly @ http://www.sandlerresearch.org/purchase?rname=16728



Table of Contents

- Taiwanese Mobile Phone Shipment Volume, 1Q 2012 - 4Q 2014

- Taiwanese Mobile Phone Shipment Value and ASP, 1Q 2012 - 4Q 2014

- Taiwanese Mobile Phone Contract Manufacturer Volume Ranking, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

- Taiwanese Contract Manufactured Mobile Phone Shipment Volume by Maker, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

- Taiwanese Contract Manufactured Mobile Phone Shipment Share by Maker, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

- Taiwanese Contract Manufactured Mobile Phone Shipment Volume by System Technology, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

- Taiwanese Contract Manufactured Mobile Phone Shipment Share by System Technology, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

- Taiwanese Contract Manufactured Mobile Phone Shipment Volume by Price Point, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

- Taiwanese Contract Manufactured Mobile Phone Shipment Share by Price Point, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

- Taiwanese Contract Manufactured Smartphone Shipment Volume by Operating System, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

- Taiwanese Contract Manufactured Smartphone Shipment Share by Operating System, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

- Taiwanese Contract Manufactured Mobile Phone Shipment Volume by Display Types, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

- Taiwanese Contract Manufactured Mobile Phone Shipment Share by Display Types, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

- Taiwanese Contract Manufactured Mobile Phone Shipment Volume by Panel Size, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

- Taiwanese Contract Manufactured Mobile Phone Shipment Share by Panel Size, 1Q 2011 - 3Q 2013

- Taiwanese Contract Manufactured Mobile Phone Shipment Volume Customer Ranking, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

- Taiwanese Contract Manufactured Mobile Phone Shipment Volume by Production Locations, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

- Taiwanese Contract Manufactured Mobile Phone Shipment Share by Producation Locations, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013



Intelligence Insight

Research Scope & Definitions