Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- MXI-Corp-Product top sponsor, Adam Paul Green, is an MXI Corp Xocai Healthy Chocolate Ambassador. Adam recently made the announcement that Houlong Miaoli County Taiwan, will be a partners city for "2014 Xocai Global Confident-Business-Woman Symposium." The titled of this Webinar is "How to Grow Your Network Marketing Business." He has scheduled a meeting from his virtual office in Maine, which will take place on June 21, 2014.



New call number: 1-888-998-7766



New virtual office login site: http://xocaimeeting.bojabie.com/



I know You’re Busy 1

https://vimeo.com/71511487



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com http://www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership 1-801-809-7766



Xocai Healthy Chocolate White Paper- 2013

http://adampaulgreen.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/06/Chocolate-White-Paper-2013-HIRES.pdf



The ORAC Storm – How ORAC 5.0 Has Changed Everything

http://adampaulgreen.com/the-orac-storm-how-orac-5-0-has-changed-everything/



XoLove- Chocolate Love Bites

http://www.mxicorp.com/download.php?file=2014020620261580950&dir=2



Chocolate Intrigue – A Fascinating White Paper On The Origin Of Chocolate

http://adampaulgreen.com/chocolate-intrigue-a-fascinating-white-paper-on-the-origin-of-chocolate/



Healthy Chocolate- New eBook by Adam Paul Green

http://adampaulgreen.com/new-ebook-by-adam-paul-green-healthy-chocolate/