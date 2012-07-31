"Taiwan Real Estate Report Q3 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Business research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- The Taiwan Real Estate report examines the Commercial Office, Retail and Industrial segments throughout the state in the context of the country's exported economy, which is particularly susceptible to global economic dynamics.
With a focus on the principal city of Taipei, the report covers the rental market performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 18 months and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of the growing Chinese interest in a relatively stagnant market. After slipping into a technical recession in Q411, we believe that Taiwan's economy is set to face further struggles, stemming primarily from a deterioration in the hightech sector, we expect exports and investment weakness to be the main drags on growth. This, in turn, has the potential to depress the performance in both the industrial and office sub-sectors of the commercial real estate markets, and any longer-term slowdown would adversely affect private consumption and thus the outlook for the retail sector.
Nevertheless, our latest data collection show that an economic slowdown has not yet had a tangible effect on the real estate market, with only prime retail rents noting any form of year-on-year (y-o-y) contraction. In the short term, we anticipate a steady growth in rental rates across the market, and we will be watching the H112 data carefully for any further signs of a slowdown in the market.
- Stronger economic ties between Taiwan and mainland China are boosting the Taiwan commercial property market
- Political stability derived from the re-election of incumbent president Ma Ying-jeou and the victory of the Kuomintang (KMT) in the legislative elections provides opportunities in the business environment: for example, Germany's Volkswagen (VW) is reportedly reconsidering its abandoned plans to produce cars in Taiwan
- Our forecast for real GDP growth in 2012 has been revised downwards from 3.4% to 2.4% as we expect net exports and decline in investments pose a drag on the economy.
- We believe that construction activity in Taiwan could remain relatively lacklustre in 2012 and have revised down our construction forecasts for 2012 and 2013, from 5.5% and 8.1% to 4.4% and 7.3% respectively. This pessimistic outlook is primarily due to Taiwan's sizeable trade exposure to China and Europe, as both countries are expected to see a significant slowdown in economic development. However, over the medium term, we expect Taiwan's construction sector to grow at a relatively robust pace as the victory by the previous incumbent, the KMT, is likely to lead to a continuation of infrastructure projects that facilitate greater economic integration with China, as well as greater non-residential investment from Chinese companies.
