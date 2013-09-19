Taiwanese Desktop PC Industry, 3Q 2013:Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- The Taiwanese Desktop PC Industry, 3Q 2013



This research report presents shipment volume and value forecast and recent quarter review of the Taiwanese desktop PC industry. The report includes desktop PC shipment volume, value, ASP, shipment by tier and maker, product mix analysis, as well as breakdowns by customer, shipment destination, business type, and assembly location. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with desktop PC makers. The report finds that the Taiwanese desktop PC shipment volume fell 3% sequentially to around 13.91 million units in the second quarter of 2013.



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The launch of Haswell Core i3 and Pentium in this September, coupled with the back-to-school demand and inventory buildup for China's October holidays, is anticipated to bolster desktop PC shipments in the third quarter. Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the release of Windows 8.1 in October is expected to have limited effect on stimulating desktop PC demands. The industry's shipment volume is expected to dip 2.1% sequentially to around 14.41 million units in the fourth quarter.



Table of Contents



Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Volume, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2014

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Value and ASP, 3Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

Taiwanese Desktop PC Manufacturer Volume Ranking, 3Q 2011 -2Q 2013

Taiwanese Desktop PC Manufacturer Tier Position, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Volume by Tier, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Share by Tier, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Volume by Maker, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Share by Maker, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Volume by Assembly Level, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Share by Assembly Level, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese Desktop PC First Tier Makers\' Shipment Volume by Assembly Level, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese Desktop PC First Tier Makers\' Shipment Share by Assembly Level, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese Desktop PC Second Tier Makers\' Shipment Volume by Assembly Level, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese Desktop PC Second Tier Makers\' Shipment Share by Assembly Level, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese Desktop PC ASP by Assembly Level, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Volume by CPU Connector Type, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Share by CPU Connector Type, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013



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Taiwanese Desktop PC First Tier Makers\' Shipment Volume by CPU Connector Type, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese Desktop PC First Tier Makers\' Shipment Share by CPU Connector Type, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese Desktop PC Second Tier Makers\' Shipment Volume by CPU Connector Type, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese Desktop PC Second Tier Makers\' Shipment Share by CPU Connector Type, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Volume by Assembly Location, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Share by Assembly Location, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Volume by Shipment Destination, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Share by Shipment Destination, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Volume by Business Type, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Share by Business Type, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese Desktop PC First Tier Makers\' Shipment Volume by Business Type, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013



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Taiwanese Desktop PC First Tier Makers\' Shipment Share by Business Type, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese Desktop PC Second Tier Makers\' Shipment Volume by Business Type, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese Desktop PC Second Tier Makers\' Shipment Share by Business Type, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Volume by Customer Portfolio,3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese Desktop PC Shipment Share by Customer Portfolio, 3Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Vendor Status

Intelligence Insight

Research Scope & Definitions



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