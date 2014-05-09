Taiwanese Large-Area TFT-LCD Panel Industry, 2Q 2014: Market Study Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- The Taiwanese Large-Area TFT-LCD Panel Industry, 2Q 2014: Market Research Report



This research report presents shipment volume and value forecast and recent quarter review of the Taiwanese large-area TFT-LCD panel industry. The report includes shipment volume, value, ASP, shipment by application, etc. The report provides product mix analyses including monitor, notebook PC, and LCD TV panel. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with large-area TFT-LCD panel manufacturers. The report finds that the Taiwanese large-area TFT-LCD panel industry's shipment volume inched down 0.8% sequentially in the first quarter of 2014 to around 54.8 million units. The industry's shipment volume is expected to slightly rebound in the second quarter of 2014, registering a 0.2% sequential growth.



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Table of Content



Taiwanese Large-area TFT-LCD Panel Shipment Volume, 1Q 2012 - 3Q 2014



Taiwanese Large-area TFT-LCD Panel Shipment Value and ASP, 1Q 2012 - 3Q 2014



Taiwanese Large-area TFT-LCD Panel Manufacturer Volume Ranking, 1Q 2012 - 1Q 2014



Taiwanese Large-area TFT-LCD Panel Shipment Share by Application, 1Q 2012 - 1Q 2014



Taiwanese Large-area TFT-LCD Monitor Panel Shipment Volume by Size, 1Q 2012 - 1Q 2014



Taiwanese Large-area TFT-LCD Monitor Panel Shipment Share by Size, 1Q 2012 - 1Q 2014



Taiwanese Large-area TFT-LCD Monitor Panel Shipment Share by Aspect, 1Q 2012 - 1Q 2014



Taiwanese Large-area TFT-LCD Notebook PC Panel Shipment Volume by Size, 1Q 2012 - 1Q 2014



Taiwanese Large-area TFT-LCD Notebook PC Panel Shipment Share by Size, 1Q 2012 - 1Q 2014



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Taiwanese Large-area TFT-LCD TV Panel Shipment Volume by Size, 1Q 2012 - 1Q 2014



Taiwanese Large-area TFT-LCD TV Panel Shipment Share by Size, 1Q 2012 - 1Q 2014



Taiwanese Large-area TFT-LCD Panel ASP by Application Size, 1Q 2012 - 1Q 2014



Research Scope & Definitions



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