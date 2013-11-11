Taiwanese LCD Monitor Industry, 2H 2013: Global Industry Survey, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Taiwanese LCD Monitor Industry, 2H 2013



This report presents the Taiwanese LCD monitor shipment volume and value forecasts, as well as the recent quarter review of shipment volume, value, ASP, shipment volume ranking, shipment by maker, and product mix. Also provides price trends, production locations, shipment destinations, and business types by ODM/OBM/private label. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with LCD monitor makers. The report finds that in the third quarter of 2013, the Taiwanese LCD monitor shipment volume grew 5.4% sequentially but declined 5.0% year-on-year. It is projected that shipment volume will inch down in the fourth quarter of 2013.



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Table of Contents



Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Volume, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Value and ASP, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

Taiwanese LCD Monitor Manufacturer Shipment Volume Ranking, 2Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Volume by Sreen Size, 2Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Share by Screen Size, 2Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Volume by Price Point, 2Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Share by Price Point, 2Q 2011 - 2Q 2013



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Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Volume by Business Type, 2Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Share by Business Type, 2Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Volume by Production Locations, 2Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Share by Production Locations, 2Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Volume by Destination, 2Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Taiwanese LCD Monitor Shipment Share by Destination, 2Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

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