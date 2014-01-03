Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry, 4Q 2013 - New Market Research Report

New Computer Technology research report from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- This research report presents shipment value forecast and recent quarter review of the Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing industry. Companies surveyed in this research are those owning facilities to make MOS (Metal Oxide Semiconductor) wafers in Taiwan, including IC foundries, DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) vendors, and IDM (Integrated Device Manufacture) companies. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews, and publicly available information such as corporate financial statements. The report finds that shipment value of the Taiwanese semiconductor industry is estimated to reach US$7.9 billion in the fourth quarter, down 10.5% sequentially and up 16.4% year-on-year. Looking forward in the first quarter of 2014, the industry's shipment value is forecast to decline 3.7% sequentially while advancing 9.1% year on year.
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: Inotera, Nanya, Powerchip, Rexchip, TSMC, UMC, VIS
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